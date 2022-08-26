Four Corners Property announces disposition of Burger King property for $2.1M

Aug. 26, 2022 1:42 AM ETFour Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) said Thursday that it has disposed of a Burger King restaurant property for $2.1M.
  • The property is located in Mississippi and is operated by Carrols Restaurant Group under a triple net lease with approximately sixteen years of term remaining.
  • The deal was priced at a 5.2% cap rate on current rent, exclusive of transaction costs, and will result in an immaterial gain to FCPT.
  • The company plans to repurpose the proceeds into new investment opportunities consistent with FCPT thresholds.

