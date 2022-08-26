i3 Energy reports Q2 results

Aug. 26, 2022 2:13 AM ETi3 Energy Plc (ITEEF), ITE:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • i3 Energy press release (OTCPK:ITEEF): Q2 average production of approximately 19,502 barrels of oil equivalent per day, representing a 116% increase over Q1 2021 and an 8% increase over Q1 2022.
  • Drilled 7 wells (5 operated and 2 non-operated) with production testing underway.
  • The average field sales estimates exited July above 20,000 boepd with current field estimates of approximately 20,500 boepd.
  • Full year 2022 Enlarged Capital Budget as outlined on 9 May 2022 remains unchanged at USD 97 million, and i3 remains on track to deliver peak 2022 production above 24,000 boepd.

