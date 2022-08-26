Rubicon Organics chief executive resigns

Aug. 26, 2022 2:29 AM ETRubicon Organics Inc. (ROMJF), ROMJ:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rubicon Organics (OTCQX:ROMJF) notifies that Jesse McConnell, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubicon Organics has provided his notice of resignation as CEO of the company.
  • Mr. McConnell is currently on parental leave and his resignation is anticipated to become effective on December 31, 2022.
  • A search for a new CEO is currently underway, according to the company. Current CFO, Margaret Brodie who is also a member of Rubicon Organics’ board, will serve as the liaison between the company’s leadership and the board in the interim.
  • Following Mr. McConnell’s departure, Rubicon Organics’ executive team will work closely with the board to continue to drive the company forward and ensure business continuity during the search for a permanent replacement.

