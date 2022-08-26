Vinco Ventures receives non-compliance letter from Nasdaq
Aug. 26, 2022 3:26 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) has received a letter of non-compliance from Nasdaq over a failure to timely file its quarterly report.
- The stock exchange said it has not received BBIG's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Jun. 30.
- The company has until Oct. 17 to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is approved by the stock exchange, BBIG may be granted an extension of up to 180 calendar days from due date of the Form 10-Q, or until Feb. 13, 2023, to regain compliance.
- Shares are down 0.95% after-hours.
