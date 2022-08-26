Coloured Ties Capital terminates Arnett Creek NSR purchase pact
Aug. 26, 2022 3:37 AM ETColoured Ties Capital Inc. (APEOF), TIE:CA, PMETF, PMET:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Coloured Ties Capital (OTCPK:APEOF) and Bullrun Capital have agreed to terminate the NSR Purchase pact, and the company will not be pursuing the Arnett Creek NSR.
- Recently on Aug.19, the company had entered into an amended and restated royalty purchase agreement with BullRun Capital. The amended and restated agreement replaced the previously announced royalty purchase agreement.
- Through the company's relationship with Patriot Battery Metals (OTCQB:PMETF), the company has been introduced to several Australian based public companies and is currently investigating potential business relationships with these entities.
- Currently, there is no guarantee any transaction will transpire, and the company will update shareholders as talks progress.
