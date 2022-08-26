Austral Gold Limited GAAP EPS of -$0.71, revenue of $25.85M

Aug. 26, 2022 3:57 AM ETAustral Gold Limited (AGLDF), AGLD:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Austral Gold Limited press release (OTCPK:AGLDF): 1H GAAP EPS of -$0.71.
  • Revenue of $25.85M (-15.8% Y/Y).
  • EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA decreased to $0.3M (1%) and $1.6M (6%) during the half year ended 30 June 2022 from $5.8M (19%) and $5.9M (19%) during the half year ended 30 June 2021.
  • The Group forecasts 2022 production to be in the 30,000-35,000 gold equivalent ounces range with production to be higher in the second half of the year and annual C1 and AISC to decrease to US$1,250-US$1,350 and US$1,500-US$1,650 respectively per gold equivalent ounce.

