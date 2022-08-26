Energy crisis in the U.K. as regulator hikes bill price caps by 80%

British energy regulator Ofgem is raising the country's price cap on consumer energy bills by 80% to £3,549 ($4,200) a year, exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. The latest increase will come into force from Oct. 1, though costs could get drastically worse over the next year. Consultancy Cornwall Insight forecasts the cap could rise to £4,650 in Q1 of 2023 and to £5,340 in Q2, up from an average £1,400 annual bill in October 2021.

Snapshot: Ofgem is now recalculating price caps every three months rather than every six months to reflect volatility in the wholesale market and other industry costs. It comes amid higher demand, supplier bankruptcies and as Russia "slowly and deliberately" turns off the gas supplies to Europe. The situation has even prompted the government to pay a £400 grant to all households over six months from October - with another one-time £650 payment going to 8M low-income households - but many are still waiting on a more decisive plan from lawmakers.

"A catastrophe is coming this winter as soaring energy bills risk causing serious physical and financial damage to families across Britain," said Jonny Marshall, senior economist at the Resolution Foundation. "We are on course for thousands to see their energy cut off entirely, while millions will be unable to pay bills and build up unmanageable arrears."

Over in the U.S.: 1 in 6 American homes have fallen behind on their utility bills, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA). It's the worst crisis the group has ever recorded, with households owing a combined $16B in unpaid bills, about double the pre-pandemic total.