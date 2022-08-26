European markets ticked higher ahead of Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

London +0.37%.

Germany +0.15%. Germany September GfK consumer sentiment -36.5 vs -31.8 expected.

France +0.13%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.04% in early trade, with basic resources climbing to lead gains while media stocks fell.

Eurozone July M3 money supply +5.5% vs +5.6% y/y expected (prior +5.7%).

British energy regulator Ofgem lifts gas, electricity price cap by 80% to £3,549 ($4,189.64) per year from its current level of £1,971, as a result of a continued rise in wholesale gas prices and warns that prices could get significantly worse next year.

Powell is due to speak at 3 p.m. London time, and investors around the world will be tuning in for clues as to the pace and trajectory of the central bank’s monetary policy tightening efforts as it looks to rein in inflation.

Coming up in the session: Data coming up from the US on Friday include PCE inflation data.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than five basis point to 3.07%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 1.34%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 2.61%.