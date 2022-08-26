Junshi Biosciences JS110 gets FDA nod to enter clinical trial for solid tumors

Aug. 26, 2022

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCPK:SHJBF) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an application seeking to start a trial of JS110 for solid tumors.
  • Suzhou Junjing Biomedical Technology — a company in which Junshi and Wigen Biomedicine Technology (Shanghai) have jointly invested — had received the notice from the FDA regarding the approval of the investigational new drug (IND) application for WJ01024 tablets (JS110).
  • Junshi said the current approval marks the 7 drug in its pipeline for which IND clearance have been obtained.
  • Junshi noted that JS110 is a small molecule inhibitor of the nuclear export protein XPO1, which is aimed for for treating patients with advanced tumors.
  • Currently, a phase 1 trial of JS110 is in progress in China.

