Adamant agrees to acquire 51% stake in Domooptik d.o.o.
Aug. 26, 2022 4:41 AM ETAdamant Holdings Inc. (UCCPF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Adamant Global Holding (OTCPK:UCCPF) to acquire 51% of the shares of Domooptik d.o.o., a fiber optic service provider situated in Bosnia and Herzegovina and with a presence throughout the Balkans region of southeastern Europe.
- The move adds to Adamant's recently announced acquisition of a substantial position in Europronet, and will provide high speed Internet access to Europronet's business and residential customers and to improve Adamant's competitive edge and stability through ownership of its own high-speed network.
- The addition will expand its business from wholesale telecom into the lucrative retail market.
