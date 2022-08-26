BioVaxys raises C$200K in 1st tranche of private offering of units

Aug. 26, 2022

  • BioVaxys Technology (OTCQB:BVAXF) closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement and issued 2M units at C$0.10 apiece for gross proceeds of C$200K.
  • The Canadian company said each unit consists of one common share and one whole warrant to buy one additional common stock at an exercise price of $0.20.
  • The total private placement consists of the sale of up to 10M units for total gross proceeds of up to C$1M.
  • The company expects the second tranche to be completed within the next two weeks.
  • BioVaxys intends to use the net proceeds for working capital.

