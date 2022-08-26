Razor Energy GAAP EPS of -C$0.09, revenue of C$41.3M
Aug. 26, 2022 4:54 AM ETRazor Energy Corp. (RZE:CA), RZREFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Razor Energy press release (TSXV:RZE:CA): Q2 GAAP EPS of -C$0.09.
- Revenue of C$41.3M (+140.3% Y/Y).
- Production averaged 4,340 boe/d in Q2 2022, representing a 38% increase from Q1 2021 and averaged 4,398 boe/d for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of 43% compared to the same period in 2021.
- Generated adjusted funds flow of C$6.0M (C$0.25/share (basic and diluted)) in Q2 2022, representing an increase of C$5.4M from Q2 2021 driven by improved operating netbacks and higher production.
- Achieved an operating netback of C$24.90/boe in Q2 2022, compared to C$5.20/boe in Q2 2021.
