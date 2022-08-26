SPAC Isleworth Healthcare to dissolve after failing to complete merger
Aug. 26, 2022
- Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:ISLE) said it was dissolving as it will not complete an initial business combination by Sept. 1.
- The company said it has cancelled its special meeting of shareholders that was scheduled for Aug. 26 and that it will redeem all its outstanding ordinary shares that were included in the units issued in its IPO, effective as of close of business on Aug. 29.
- The per-share redemption price for the public shares will be ~$10.01 and the shares will cease trading as of close of business on Aug. 26.
- The SPAC added that there will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions related to the company's warrants, which will expire worthless.
- Isleworth said in an Aug. 26 press release that as per its incorporation rules if it did not complete an initial business combination by Sept. 1 then then the company will cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up.
- In June, Isleworth and biopharma company Cytovia terminated their merger agreement which was executed in April.
