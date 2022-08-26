Tesla supplier Panasonic plans additional $4B EV battery plant in U.S. - WSJ
- Panasonic Holdings (OTCPK:PCRFY) a supplier to electric-vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) is in discussions to build an additional roughly $4B EV battery plant in the U.S. - WSJ.
- The new Panasonic plant would come in addition to a roughly $4B EV battery factory that the company announced its plans to build in Kansas in the month of July.
- The company is eyeing Oklahoma as the location for its new plant.
- This announcement comes on the foot of growing batteries demand as the EV makers including Tesla are boosting production volume as they try to reduce long wait times for many popular EV models.
- Panasonic’s rivals are also opening new U.S. factories - General Motors (GM) is planning a $2.6B battery plant in Lansing, Mich., with South Korean partner LG Energy Solution Ltd.
