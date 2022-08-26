AvePoint opens $100M R&D Hub in Singapore
- AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) has established a SGD international R&D Hub in Singapore, the SaaS and data management platform provider announced on Friday.
- Supported by Digital Industry Singapore, the $100M facility will serve as a major hub within the company's worldwide R&D network.
- The investment will see AvePoint (AVPT) hire and train over 500 digital professionals by 2026, nearly tripling its existing team of product and technology professionals in roles such as business analysts, data scientists, software architects and Microsoft-certified engineers in Singapore.
- The firm will also advance its IT and digital infrastructure as well as global trade connectivity to continue its international expansion.
