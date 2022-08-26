Meituan reports 16% growth in Q2 revenue
Aug. 26, 2022
- Meituan press release (OTCPK:MPNGF): Q2 GAAP EPS of -RMB0.18.
- Adjusted profit of RMB 2.06B.
- Revenue of RMB50.9B (+16.4% Y/Y).
- Meituan CFO Shaohui Chen said, "The ongoing pandemic has presented continuous challenges to every member of our ecosystem, including ourselves. We responded to these challenges by focusing on high-quality growth and improving our operating efficiency over the past several quarters, which is reflected by our results in this quarter. More importantly, we did not act only in regard to our own needs; we reaffirmed our commitment to creating more value for consumers, helping merchants maintain their operations, and providing our couriers with better welfare and working conditions in the current challenging environment. We are still confident that our businesses will resume normalized growth when pandemic control measures loosen, and our long-term business objectives remain unchanged."
