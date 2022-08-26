Website manager Onfolio prices $13.7M IPO
Aug. 26, 2022 6:19 AM ETOnfolio Holdings, Inc. WT EXP 010227 (ONFOW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Onfolio (ONFO) has priced its $13.7M initial public offering of 2,753,750 units.
- Each unit consists of one share of common stock and two warrants, each to purchase one share of common stock, issued at a public offering price of $5/unit.
- Each warrant permits the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.00 (100% of the per unit offering price) and expires five years after the date of issuance.
- The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 413,063 shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 826,126 shares of common stock, in any combinations thereof.
- Aggregate gross proceeds from the offering is estimated to be ~$13.7M.
- The company has received approval to list its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The common stock and warrants will trade under the symbols "ONFO" and "ONFOW", respectively, from Aug 26, 2022.
- Onfolio acquires and actively manages small websites, including e-commerce sites. It currently owns or manages 18 websites.
Comments