Novavax COVID-19 vaccine approved for adolescents in U.K.

  • U.K. regulators have extended the approval granted for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, allowing its use in those aged 12 – 17 years.
  • The authorization issued by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) follows a review of data on the vaccine’s safety, quality, and effectiveness in this age group.
  • “In reaching this decision, we have taken advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines,” MHRA Chief Executive Dr. June Raine remarked.
  • In February, Novavax (NVAX) announced that the U.K. issued conditional marketing authorization for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine allowing its use in those aged 18 years and older.

