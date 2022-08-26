Novavax COVID-19 vaccine approved for adolescents in U.K.
- U.K. regulators have extended the approval granted for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, allowing its use in those aged 12 – 17 years.
- The authorization issued by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) follows a review of data on the vaccine’s safety, quality, and effectiveness in this age group.
- “In reaching this decision, we have taken advice from the government’s independent scientific advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines,” MHRA Chief Executive Dr. June Raine remarked.
- In February, Novavax (NVAX) announced that the U.K. issued conditional marketing authorization for its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine allowing its use in those aged 18 years and older.
