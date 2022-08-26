Jeffs' Brands prices $15.5M IPO
Aug. 26, 2022 6:40 AM ETJeffs' Brands Ltd. (JFBR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Jeffs' Brands (JFBR) has priced its $15.5M IPO of 3,717,473 units.
- Each unit, offered at a public offering price per unit of $4.16, consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share, with an initial exercise price of $4.04/share.
- Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be ~$15.5M.
- Aegis Capital has been granted a 45-day option to purchase additional ordinary shares and/or warrants, equal to 15% of the number of units sold in the offering solely to cover over-allotments.
- The purchase price to be paid per additional ordinary share will be equal to the public offering price of one unit and price to be paid per additional warrant will be $0.01.
- The total gross proceeds of the offering including overallotment are expected to be ~$17.8M.
- The ordinary shares and warrants have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under the symbols "JFBR" and "JFBRW", respectively, on Aug. 26, 2022.
- Jeffs' Brands is a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace.
