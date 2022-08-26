Halliburton to redeem 3.50% senior notes due 2023 next month
Aug. 26, 2022
- Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has called for redemption of the entire outstanding $600,061,000 principal amount of its 3.50% Senior Notes due 2023.
- The redemption date for the notes is September 25, 2022.
- The redemption price for the notes will consist of the sum of the greater of 100% of the principal amount of the Notes outstanding and the sum of the present values of the remaining scheduled payments of principal and interest on the outstanding notes discounted to the redemption date on a semi-annual basis at the treasury rate plus 15 basis points, as determined by an independent investment banker and accrued and unpaid interest on the notes, if any.
- The company plans to use cash on hand to fund the redemption of the notes.
