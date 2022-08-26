Hastings to buy 22% stake in NEO Performance for C$135M, funded by Wyloo

Hastings Technology Metals (OTCPK:HSRMF) said on Friday it agreed to acquire a 22.1% stake in rare earth elements processor Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF) for C$135M from Oaktree Capital Management.

The deal will be funded by a A$150M investment in Hastings (OTCPK:HSRMF) by Wyloo Metals, through the issuance of secured, redeemable, exchangeable notes that would have a term of three years and could be swapped any time after 60 days for Hastings shares at A$5.50 each, the company said.

The C$15/share purchase price represents a 4.7% premium to Neo Performance's (OTCPK:NOPMF) closing share price of C$14.33 on August 24.

Hastings (OTCPK:HSRMF) said it views the acquisition as the first step in its "Hastings 2.0" strategy of creating a fully integrated mine-to-magnet supply chain business.