Hastings to buy 22% stake in NEO Performance for C$135M, funded by Wyloo

Aug. 26, 2022 7:00 AM ETNOPMF, HSRMF, HSRMDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Hastings Technology Metals (OTCPK:HSRMF) said on Friday it agreed to acquire a 22.1% stake in rare earth elements processor Neo Performance Materials (OTCPK:NOPMF) for C$135M from Oaktree Capital Management.

The deal will be funded by a A$150M investment in Hastings (OTCPK:HSRMF) by Wyloo Metals, through the issuance of secured, redeemable, exchangeable notes that would have a term of three years and could be swapped any time after 60 days for Hastings shares at A$5.50 each, the company said.

The C$15/share purchase price represents a 4.7% premium to Neo Performance's (OTCPK:NOPMF) closing share price of C$14.33 on August 24.

Hastings (OTCPK:HSRMF) said it views the acquisition as the first step in its "Hastings 2.0" strategy of creating a fully integrated mine-to-magnet supply chain business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.