89bio stock rises as pegozafermin helps reduce fat, improves metabolic measures in trial

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) stock rose ~9% premarket Aug. 26 after the company presented data from a phase 2 trial of pegozafermin to treat severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG) at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2022.

SHTG is a condition in which there is a high level of a certain type of fat called triglycerides (TGs) in the blood. This can lead to cardiovascular risks

The company had reported data from the study in June. The trial met the main goal of statistically significant reductions in median TGs from baseline in patients across all dose groups treated with pegozafermin, compared to placebo after eight weeks.

The study also met several of the secondary goals, including improvements in atherogenic lipoproteins, metabolic measures and liver fat, the company said in an Aug. 26 press release.

"We believe pegozafermin has the potential to become an important treatment for cardio-metabolic and liver diseases, and we look forward to advancing it into a Phase 3 trial in SHTG in the first half of 2023," said 89bio Chief Medical Officer Hank Mansbach.

The company added that in a sub study of patients, 88% of patients on pegozafermin vs. 0% of placebo patients achieved a ≥30% reduction in liver fat from baseline and 24% of treated patients vs. 0% of placebo patients achieved normalized levels of liver fat at week 8.

New analyses showed reductions in apo-B subtypes, apoB48 and apoB100, which suggested that pegozafermin reduced atherogenic lipoproteins and chylomicrons, 89bio noted.

ETNB +8.88% to $5.15 premarket Aug. 26