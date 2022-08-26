Announcing new data from its REDUCE-IT study, Ireland-based biotech Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) said Friday that its fish-oil-derived pill Vascepa caused a significant 40% reduction in a severe type of heart attack.

REDUCE-IT is AMRN's global cardiovascular outcomes study that involved more than 8,100 adults with elevated lipid levels and either established cardiovascular disease or diabetes plus risk factors.

The patients were randomized to receive Vascepa (Vazkepa) or placebo over a median follow-up period of 4.9 years.

According to the findings presented at a medical event in Spain, Vascepa, also known as icosapent ethyl (IPE), has led to a significant 40% reduction of ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) compared to placebo (HR=0.60; 95% CI 0.44, 0.81; P=0.0008). STEMI is a more severe type of heart attack with a greater risk of serious complications and death.

IPE is also found to have caused a 27% reduction in non-ST segment elevated myocardial infarction (NSTEMI) (HR=0.73; 95% CI 0.60, 0.89; P=0.001) in addition to clinically important and statistically significant reductions in certain MI subtypes, the company said.

"Importantly, these new data show a significant reduction in the most important type of heart attack known as STEMI, as well as other MI subtypes," remarked Deepak L. Bhatt, a Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and the lead investigator of the study.

A recent analysis from the REDUCE-IT trial showed that the IPE recipients and the placebo group had only a minimal difference in specific biomarkers related to the drug's benefits.