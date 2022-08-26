Ross Miller named co-CEO at Vinco Ventures
Aug. 26, 2022 7:08 AM ETVinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) has announced executive leadership changes, with Ross Miller named co-CEO alongside John Colucci and Lisa King.
- Mr. Miller has over a decade of public service experience, having served as a criminal prosecutor and as Nevada's Secretary of State previously. He also served as CEO and President of BKB Global, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DirecTV.
- Colucci has over 21 years of experience in senior management, business development, advertising, marketing and strategy development. He previously served as Vice President at C Solutions Marketing and Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Biggross.com.
- Lisa King was elected to serve on Vinco Ventures' board of directors in 2021. She also served as the company's CEO and president from Oct. 2021 through late July 2022.
