Farfetch pops after earnings topper, positive outlook (updated)

Aug. 26, 2022 7:12 AM ETFarfetch Limited (FTCH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

stock market investment graph on financial numbers abstract background.3d illustration

monsitj

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) jumped in early trading on Friday after topping expectations with its Q2 earnings report.

Revenue was up 10.8% during the quarter and the EPS loss came in narrower than anticipated. The revenue increase was driven by a 60.3% increase in Brand Platform revenue to $116.6M, a 52.0% growth in In-Store revenue and an increase in Digital Platform revenue of 0.7%.

Looking ahead, FTCH management said it is extremely bullish for 2023 when it will lap the closure of its Russia operations and expect China to turn into a tailwind. Farfetch (FTCH) also expects to start to see the fruits of large deals signed this year with Reebok, Neiman Marcus Group and Salvatore Ferragamo.

Following the report, Wells Fargo said it viewed the stock as a highly compelling laggard that investors need to refocus on.

"While current fundamentals remain under some pressure in the NT (2H numbers rebased today), we feel there is too much value to ignore at current levels. Taking a step back, w/ so much investor fatigue today, we believe names like FTCH are the types of stocks that deserve another look," noted analyst Ike Boruchow.

Shares of Farfetch (FTCH) rose 14.99% premarket to $10.97 vs. the 52-week trading range of $6.52 to $47.30.

Update - Farfetch (FTCH) continued to pick up steam and was up 28.09% at 10:45 a.m. to trade at its highest level since late April.

