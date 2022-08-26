Soleno sheds 13% as 1-for-15 reverse stock split takes effect
- Clinical-stage biotech Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) dropped ~13% in the pre-market trading Friday as the company shares began trading on a split-adjusted basis following a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
- SLNO investors had previously voted for the reverse stock split in June at the company’s annual shareholder meeting.
- Accordingly, the company’s board approved the implementation of the reverse stock split on August 16, and SLNO filed an amendment to its certificate of incorporation on August 24 to reflect the change.
- The reverse stock split became effective at 12:01 a.m. EST on August 26, SLNO said in a regulatory filing late Thursday.
- Read: In June, the company shares surged in reaction to new clinical data from a late-stage trial for its lead candidate Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release tablets against a genetic disorder called Prader-Willi syndrome.
