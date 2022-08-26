Teladoc, Cloud DX team up to provide remote monitoring solutions in Canada

Aug. 26, 2022

  • Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Cloud DX (OTCQB:CDXFF) are collaborating to better serve the remote monitoring needs of patients in Canada.
  • Under the partnership, existing RPM services of the Cloud DX platform in Canada will be enhanced with Teladoc's virtual care capabilities.
  • The Cloud DX RPM solution, Connected Health, tracks key patient health indicators from home, such as blood pressure, pulse oxygen, and temperature, Teladoc said in an Aug. 26 press release.
  • The partnership will also allow the use of Teladoc's virtual care software platform Solo on the Cloud DX patient app.
