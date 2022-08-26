NetDragon appoints its first virtual CEO of its flagship subsidiary
Aug. 26, 2022
- NetDragon Websoft Holdings (OTCPK:NDWTY) notifies that Ms. Tang Yu, an AI-powered virtual humanoid robot, has been appointed as the rotating CEO of its flagship subsidiary, Fujian NetDragon Websoft.
- The appointment is a move to pioneer the use of AI to transform corporate management and leapfrog operational efficiency to a new level.
- Tang Yu will also serve as a real-time data hub and analytical tool to support rational decision-making in daily operations, as well as to enable a more effective risk management system.
- Dr. Dejian Liu, Chairman of NetDragon, commented, "Looking forward, we will continue to expand on our algorithms behind Tang Yu to build an open, interactive and highly transparent management model as we gradually transform to a metaverse-based working community, which will enable us to attract a much broader base of talents worldwide and put us in a position to achieve bigger goals."
