DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) confirmed in a blog post that a third-party vendor was the target of a sophisticated phishing campaign and that certain personal information maintained by DoorDash was affected.

In reaction to the breach, DoorDash (DASH) noted that it swiftly disabled the vendor's access to its system and contained the incident.

The company said the phishing campaign did not compromise sensitive information and it has no reason to believe that affected personal information has been misused for fraud or identity theft at this time. For a small subset of users, hackers accessed partial payment card information, including card type and the last four digits of the card number.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) fell 1.82% in premarket action on Friday to $63.77 vs. the 52-week trading range of $56.67 to $257.25.