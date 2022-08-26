DoorDash says it contained data breach quickly

Aug. 26, 2022 7:30 AM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

DoorDash Raises Estimate For Initial Public Offering

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) confirmed in a blog post that a third-party vendor was the target of a sophisticated phishing campaign and that certain personal information maintained by DoorDash was affected.

In reaction to the breach, DoorDash (DASH) noted that it swiftly disabled the vendor's access to its system and contained the incident.

The company said the phishing campaign did not compromise sensitive information and it has no reason to believe that affected personal information has been misused for fraud or identity theft at this time. For a small subset of users, hackers accessed partial payment card information, including card type and the last four digits of the card number.

Shares of DoorDash (DASH) fell 1.82% in premarket action on Friday to $63.77 vs. the 52-week trading range of $56.67 to $257.25.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.