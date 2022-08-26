JinkoSolar Holding reports Q2 mixed earnings; reaffirms FY22 total shipments guidance
Aug. 26, 2022 7:40 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- JinkoSolar Holding press release (NYSE:JKS): Q2 GAAP EPADS of -$1.88 misses by $2.42.
- Revenue of $2.81B (+137.6%% Y/Y) beats by $540M.
- Gross margin was 14.7%, compared with 15.1% in Q1 2022 and 17.1% in Q2 2021.
- Operating loss margin was 1.5% in the second quarter of 2022, compared with operating profit margin of 0.3% in the first quarter of 2022 and 4.5% in the second quarter of 2021.
- Total shipments were 10,532 MW in the second quarter of 2022 (above guidance range of 8.5 GW to 9.5 GW), including 10,183 MW for solar module shipments and 349 MW for cell and wafer shipments.
- As of June 30, 2022, the company's annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module was 43.0 GW, 42.0 GW and 50.0 GW, respectively.
- Outlook: For the third quarter of 2022, the company expects its total shipments to be in the range of 9.0 GW to 10.0 GW.
- For full year 2022, the company estimates its total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) to be in the range of 35.0 GW to 40.0 GW.
JinkoSolar expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 60.0 GW, 55.0 GW and 65.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2022.
