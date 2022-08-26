Update 12:08pm: Adds USA Today statement on their earlier story, updates shares.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) pared earlier gains Friday, now up 4%, after a report that Amazon isn't expected to make a bid for the videogame maker, disputing earlier unconfirmed speculation.

Amazon isn't expected to make an offer, CNBC's David Faber reported, citing sources. Earlier sources from Swedish video game industry website GLHF said AMZN was expected to make a bid for Electronic Arts (EA) on Friday, according to a report from USA Today's ForTheWin column.

USA Today added an editors note to their earlier Friday item at the top of the story, which had sparked the speculation about a potential tie up between Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and EA.

"Earlier today, GLHF — a gaming/e-sports outlet and content partner of For The Win — ran a version of this story on our website that violated our editorial standards regarding the use of unnamed and unvetted sources. We have updated this story to remove all mention of those sources."

The article said that speculation has been going on for weeks about a possible bid from Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS) and Amazon.

Electronic Arts (EA) has a market cap of about $35B.

The Electronic Arts (EA) speculation comes after Microsoft agreed to buy EA rival Activision (ATVI) for about $69B, or $95/share in January.

Rival videogame maker Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) rallied 3.5% in premarket trading amid the EA speculation.

In late May, multiple news reports suggest that Electronic Arts (EA) is looking for a deal to merge with an entertainment conglomerate or be taken over by one. The company has reportedly been in talks with companies such as Comcast affiliate NBCUniversal and other major tech companies.

One report claims that a merger deal with NBCUniversal fell through, but EA remains committed to close a sale or takeover and is in discussions with other companies such as Disney (DIS), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN).

With assistance from SA editor Jason Aycock.