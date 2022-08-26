BioCryst's BCX9930 for rare kidney disorder shows promise in early-stage study

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) said that a single oral dose of its Factor D inhibitor BCX9930 showed >99% suppression of alternative pathway (AP) in a phase 1 trial in patients with C3 glomerulopathy (C3G).

C3G is a rare kidney disorder characterized by dysregulation of the AP of the complement system.

The company added that >98% suppression was maintained for 24 hours post-dosing.

"The analyses from this study add to the body of evidence that show Factor D inhibition can correct dysregulation of the alternative pathway and has the potential to be a meaningful treatment approach for multiple complement-mediated diseases," said Yarlagadda Babu, chief discovery officer, BioCryst.

The study evaluated the effects of (600 mg) BCX9930 on AP activity in ex vivo activated serum from healthy people (n=16) and patients with C3G (n=6) who participated in the phase 1 trial.

BCX9930 600 mg was generally safe and well-tolerated and the company noted that based on prior work with BCX9930, the proposed clinical dose of 400 mg (bid) provides a similar level of AP suppression as the 600 mg single dose.

The company presented the data at the 18th European Meeting on Complement in Human Disease, being held in Switzerland.

BioCryst is currently conducting a proof-of-concept basket study called RENEW, which is evaluating BCX9930 in C3G, immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (PMN).

In addition, REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2 trials evaluating BCX9930 in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria are also being undertaken.

