Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) despite lowering revenue expectations once again.

Analyst Bernie McTernan and team think even with the lowered expectations for PTON that cost-cutting initiatives can help drive the company back to adjusted EBITDA profitability in FY24.

The firm's bull thesis on PTON hinges on the view of the belief that connected fitness has staying power beyond the pandemic given the convenience and affordability it brings to the consumer. PTON's lead is expected to only grow over time, given the focus on a high quality consumer experience driving its flywheel.

McTernan pointed to PTON's early embrace of the category and leadership position as giving it the scale to produce the most content in the fitness industry, as well as giving consumers choice within modalities that include exceptional instructors. The high quality experience is seen continuing to raise engagement and reduce churn.

"PTON has an attractive business model. Subscription generates only ~20% of revenue currently, but we expect this to grow to 40% over time. Even more importantly, we look for the percent of gross profit from subscription to grow from ~35% to 60% over time. We expect this dynamic along with low churn and negative net customer acquisition costs to translate to significant adj. EBITDA generation over time."

Bank of America also kept a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive (PTON) in place. Analyst Justin Post and team said they continue to see value in the sub base given the low churn in comparison to peers. The firm also thinks PTON's subscriber growth can rebound given large potential TAM, and think the stock multiple can expand as subscription growth outpaces hardware.

Shares of PTON fell 0.27% premarket on Friday to $10.98 after peeling off 18.32% on Thursday.

Notably, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on PTON bumped up to Hold from Strong Sell earlier in the week. It is the first time in 2022 that the rating on PTON has not been Sell or Strong Sell.