Molina, Elevance, Centene win Medicare contracts in California
Aug. 26, 2022 7:49 AM ETElevance Health Inc. (ELV)CNC, MOHBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV), Molina Healthcare (MOH), and Centene Corporation (CNC) are expected to win contracts to deliver commercial managed care plans in California from 2024, the state's Department of Health Care Services announced.
- The five-year contracts will be part of California's Medicaid program Medi-Cal, which offers health care services for low-income individuals with state and federal government funding.
- Accordingly, 28 contracts will be awarded to Anthem Blue Cross of Elevance (ELV), Molina Healthcare (MOH), and Centene (CNC) subsidiary Health Net to deliver Medi-Cal services across 21 counties.
- Issuing a press release, Centene (CNC) welcomed the decision but voiced disappointment over the loss of contracts in Los Angeles, Sacramento, and Kern counties.
- "We are evaluating all options to appeal the decision and protect our members and their access to quality healthcare," the company added.
Comments