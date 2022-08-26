Copper prices on the London Metal Exchange touched their highest in nearly two months on Friday, with most base metals moving higher amid tightening fundamentals.

According to Reuters, three-month benchmark copper (HG1:COM) on the LME recently +2.1% at $8,297/metric ton, its highest since June 30, and September copper on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ended daytime trading +1.7% at 63,690 yuan ($9,278) after also reaching its best level since June 30.

Copper prices have rebounded 17% since hitting 20-month lows in mid-July, but are still down 25% from a March peak.

ETFs: (NYSEARCA:COPX), (NYSEARCA:CPER), (JJCTF), (JJC)

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares rose 6% on Thursday and have been grinding higher since July 14, when shares hit a YTD intraday low of $24.80.

Other potentially relevant tickers include (SCCO), (TECK), (HBM), (TRQ), (RIO), (BHP), (VALE)

China's energy shortage could lead to higher demand for copper and aluminum, showing the need for increasing grid investments, ANZ analysts said.

"China's push for installing infrastructure to deliver 1,200 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2025 would require an additional 3M tons of copper, which would see annual copper demand from solar and wind increase by nearly 1M tons," ANZ said in a note.

Aluminum, nickel, lead and zinc also are rising by at least 1.5% on the LME, while tin turned slightly lower.

In mid-July when copper was at its lows, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) CEO Richard Adkerson said the "sudden and unexpected" price decline occurred despite "no significant impact in physical demand" for the metal.