Vivos therapeutics receives non compliance notice from Nasdaq regarding late filing of quarterly report on form 10-Q
Aug. 26, 2022 7:56 AM ETVivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) receives a non compliance notice from Nasdaq over delay in timely filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
- The delay in filing is a result of ongoing company analysis and related discussions between the company and its independent registered public accountants regarding certain technical matters pertaining to the company’s revenue recognition policies related to ASC Topic 606.
- The company has 60 days to regain compliance failing which Nasdaq may grant an additional period till February 20, 2023.
- The Company is working diligently to complete its Form 10-Q.
Comments