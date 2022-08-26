FactSet Research stock upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank on resilient model

Aug. 26, 2022 7:57 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Risk And Reward Wooden Block On Seesaw

AndreyPopov

  • Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy upgraded FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Buy from Hold, noting its top-line growth opportunities and "resilient business model" due to its enterprise-based pricing.
  • FactSet's margin also has upside potential, "primarily from CUSIP acquisition," Alwy said.
  • In addition, the analyst raised the stock's price target to a Street high $507 from $463.
  • The bullish call contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and average Wall Street rating of Hold.
  • In June, SA contributor ZH Advisors assigned a "Moderate Buy" rating on the stock.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.