FactSet Research stock upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank on resilient model
Aug. 26, 2022 7:57 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Deutsche Bank analyst Faiza Alwy upgraded FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) to Buy from Hold, noting its top-line growth opportunities and "resilient business model" due to its enterprise-based pricing.
- FactSet's margin also has upside potential, "primarily from CUSIP acquisition," Alwy said.
- In addition, the analyst raised the stock's price target to a Street high $507 from $463.
- The bullish call contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and average Wall Street rating of Hold.
- In June, SA contributor ZH Advisors assigned a "Moderate Buy" rating on the stock.
Comments