Emerald Health, Skye Bioscience merger gets court approval in Canada

Aug. 26, 2022 8:04 AM ETSkye Bioscience, Inc. (SKYE), EMHTFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin

  • Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCQB:EMHTF) said the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the company's merger with Skye Bioscience (OTCQB:SKYE).
  • In May, Canadian medical cannabis company Emerald and San Diego-based Skye announced a merger via share-for-share-transaction. The combined company would operate under the name Skye Bioscience, Skye stockholders would own 54% stake , while Emerald shareholders would own the remaining 46% in the company.
  • Emerald said in an Aug. 26 press release that the Arrangement was approved by its shareholders on Aug. 19.
  • Completion of the transaction, remains subject to approval from Skye shareholders, which is expected to be obtained at a meeting to be held no later than Oct. 4, noted Emerald.
  • The transaction is expected to close by Oct. 15, subject to Skye getting listing approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange and other customary conditions.

Comments (2)

