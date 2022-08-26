Enterprise Group receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

  • Enterprise Group (OTCPK:ETOLF) has received TSX approval to renew normal course issuer bid to purchase its outstanding common shares on the open market.
  • The normal course issuer bid allows the company to purchase up to 2,401,064 shares, representing 10% of its public float, as of Aug. 22, 2022. Enterprise is subject to a daily repurchase limit of 25% of such volume, being 13,799 shares, except where such purchases are made in accordance with the block purchase exemption under TSX rules.
  • As of Aug 22, there were 47,540,874 shares issued and outstanding.
  • The bid is planned to be renewed on Aug. 30, 2022 and continue until Aug. 29, 2023.
  • During the past 12 months, the company has purchased 1,663,000 shares (of a maximum of 2,670,778 Shares) at a weighted average price of $0.29 per share.

