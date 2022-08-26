Airlines are in the middle of a U.S.-China dispute over COVID rules

The U.S. government is suspending 26 flights by Chinese airlines from the United States to China in an escalation of a dispute between the two nations over COVID-19 rules, per Associated Press.

The Department of Transportation complained Beijing violated an air travel agreement and treated airlines unfairly under a system that requires them to suspend flights if passengers test positive for COVID-19.

Flights suspended by the DOT include flights by Air China Ltd. (OTCPK:AIRYY), China Eastern Airlines (CEA), China Southern Airlines (ZNH), and Xiamen Airlines. Those flights roughly matched flights from United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) that were required to be canceled under Beijing's circuit-breaker system and zero COVID strategy.

Airlines in China have been required to suspend a flight if the number of positive tests reaches 4% of passengers on one flight. However, the DOT maintained that airlines face undue culpability for passengers who present negative test results before boarding but test positive after arriving in China.

The DOT said it reserves the right to take additional action if Beijing imposes further circuit-breaker measures.