TotalEnergies to sell stake in Russian JV, denies making jet fuel for Russian army

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) said on Friday it will sell its stake in Terneftegaz, the joint venture with Russian natural gas producer Novatek at the center of accusations that it was involved in supplying jet fuel to the Russian military.

"On August 26, 2022, TotalEnergies and Novatek signed the final sale and purchase agreement of TotalEnergies' 49% interest in Terneftegaz," the JV with Novatek, which in turn is 19% owned by the French company.

TotalEnergies (TTE) reiterated it is not involved in producing kerosene for the Russian military through its partnership with Novatek.

"The range of products derived during processing at the Ust-Luga Complex includes jet fuel that is exclusively exported outside Russia, and it does not even have the certification to be sold inside the country," TotalEnergies (TTE) said.

The activity follows a previous denial in response to a report in French newspaper Le Monde that the company may have played a role in supplying Russia's military with gas condensate for jet fuel as part of its partnership with Novatek.

