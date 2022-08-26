PCE price index rises 6.3% Y/Y, as expected; core PCE rises a hair under estimate

July Personal Income and Outlays: +0.2% M/M vs. +0.6% expected and +0.7% prior (revised from +0.6%).

Personal spending: +0.1% M/M vs. +0.4% expected and +1.0% prior (revised from +1.1%).

PCE Price Index: -0.1% M/M vs. +0.1% expected and +1.0% prior. That's the first month-over-month decline since April 2020.

+6.3% Y/Y vs. +6.3% expected and +6.8% prior.

In July, food prices increased 1.3%, while energy prices fell 4.8%.

Core PCE Price Index: +0.1% M/M vs. +0.3% expected and +0.6% prior.

+4.6% Y/Y vs. +4.7% expected and +4.8% prior.

Note that core PCE is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation. While the rate of increase has eased a bit from June's rate, it's still well above the Fed's goal of 2% inflation.

In terms of household finances, personal saving was $932.3B in July, up from $921.7B in June but down from $1.59T in December 2021. Personal saving rate was 5.0%, unchanged from June, but down from 8.7% in December.

Previously (Aug. 10), Consumer prices were unexpectedly flat in July

