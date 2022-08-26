China's smartphone maker Xiaomi in talks with BAIC to produce EVs: Bloomberg
Aug. 26, 2022 8:37 AM ETXiaomi Corporation (XIACF), XIACYBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- China's Xiaomi (OTCPK:XIACF) likely gears up on its ambition to enter the electric vehicle space as the media report stated the smartphone maker is in talks with state-owned Beijing Automotive Group to join hands on electric cars production.
- The partnership between Xiaomi and traditional carmaker outlines the increasingly common solutions in China as EV startups face restrictions and delays in acquiring a license to make cars on their own.
- "Xiaomi and BAIC are exploring various options including Xiaomi buying a stake in Beijing Hyundai No. 2 plant, which has a license to make cars in China," reported Bloomberg. The collaboration could also see the vehicles built by Beijing Automotive's EV brand, BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology and co-branded with Xiaomi, the report added.
- For Q2 2022, Xiaomi reported adjusted net profit of RMB2.1B, which included RMB611M of expenses related to smart EV and other new initiatives.
- "We plan to adopt a self-developed full stack approach to autonomous driving technology and have assembled a research and development team of more than 500 professionals. We plan to invest RMB3.3 billion in autonomous driving research and development in the first phase to further push technological breakthroughs in this area," the company stated in its earnings release.
- Last year, the media reports showed that smartphone maker is eyeing to build electric vehicle using Great Wall Motor's (OTCPK:GWLLF) factory. It included Xiaomi's plan to launch its first EV around 2023.
- The reports, however, were later denied by Great Wall Motor.
