OpenText to acquire Micro Focus International for 532 pence/share
Aug. 26, 2022 8:40 AM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX), MFGP, OTEX:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OpenText UK Holding acquires the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) at a price of 532 pence/share, implying an enterprise value of ~$6B.
- Upon completion of the acquisition, OpenText will be one of the world's largest software and cloud businesses with a tremendous marquee customer base, global scale and comprehensive go-to-market.
- Micro Focus brings meaningful revenue and operating scale to OpenText, with a combined total addressable market of $170B.
- "We expect Micro Focus to be immediately accretive to our adjusted EBITDA," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea.
- All-cash consideration for the Acquisition to be funded by $4.6B in new debt, $1.3B in cash, and a $600M draw on existing revolving credit facility.
- MFGP +95.21% premarket to $6.11.
Comments