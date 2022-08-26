OpenText to acquire Micro Focus International for 532 pence/share

Aug. 26, 2022
  • OpenText (NASDAQ:OTEX) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, OpenText UK Holding acquires the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP) at a price of 532 pence/share, implying an enterprise value of ~$6B.
  • Upon completion of the acquisition, OpenText will be one of the world's largest software and cloud businesses with a tremendous marquee customer base, global scale and comprehensive go-to-market.
  • Micro Focus brings meaningful revenue and operating scale to OpenText, with a combined total addressable market of $170B.
  • "We expect Micro Focus to be immediately accretive to our adjusted EBITDA," said OpenText CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea.
  • All-cash consideration for the Acquisition to be funded by $4.6B in new debt, $1.3B in cash, and a $600M draw on existing revolving credit facility.
  • MFGP +95.21% premarket to $6.11.

