P10 to acquire Westech Investment Advisors in stock and cash deal

Aug. 26, 2022 8:44 AM ETP10, Inc. (PX)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • P10 (NYSE:PX) to acquire through its subsidiary, P10 Intermediate Holdings LLC, 100% of the outstanding membership interests in Westech Investment Advisors LLC, a California limited liability company, in exchange for $97M in cash and 3,916,666 membership units of P10 Intermediate Holdings, LLC which can be exchanged into 3,916,666 shares of P10 common stock, following applicable restrictive periods.
  • Further, the terms include additional earnout milestones as EBITDA grows, with a total of $70M available in earnout payments, in the form of cash or shares of P10 common stock, if EBITDA builds to $25M.
  • Earnout hurdles are at $20M, $22.5M, and $25M of EBITDA.
  • The company intends to use available cash and borrowings under its credit pact to fund the cash portion of the purchase price.
  • Consistent with the P10 approach to long-term alignment, WTI employees will retain 100% of the carried interest generated by WTI funds.
  • Furthermore, the existing WTI management team will continue to run day-to-day operations and oversee all investment decisions with no expected change in investment strategy.
  • P10 expects the deal to contribute more than $12.5M in Adjusted EBITDA in its first full year following the closing.
  • The acquisition to be accretive to Adjusted net income per share in 2023 and beyond, while providing an additional piston to assist in long-term organic growth.
  • The closing of the deal is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • A WTI firm overview presentation can be found on the P10 investor relations website HERE.

