30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.55% with an average 0.8 point for the week ending Aug. 25, compared to 5.13% last week and 2.87% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.85% with an average 0.8 point, up from 4.55% last week and 2.17% a year ago.

5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 4.36% with an average 0.4 point, down from 4.39% last week and up from 2.42% a year ago.

"Home sales continue to decline, prices are moderating and consumer confidence is low. But, amid waning demand, there are still potential homebuyers on the sidelines waiting to jump back into the market," Chief Economist Sam Khater said.

Higher mortgage rates are also a financial threat to mortgage companies, with some lenders losing money, laying off employees or closing shop, The Wall Street Journal reported Aug. 25.

Currently, all eyes are on the Fed symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.