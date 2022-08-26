E. coli outbreak involving some Wendy's restaurants expands

Aug. 26, 2022 8:49 AM ETThe Wendy's Company (WEN)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Sign of Wendy"s restaurant in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has linked 84 E. coli cases to an outbreak that includes cases in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

The agency said the specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of this outbreak, but most sick people reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) restaurants before getting sick.

In reaction, Wendy's (WEN) is taking the precautionary measure of removing the romaine lettuce being used in sandwiches from restaurants in that region. The restaurant chain uses a different type of romaine lettuce for salads.

Historically, food poisoning outbreaks have not impacted restaurant stocks significantly over the long term, but have piled on some extra near-term costs that impacted EPS.

Shares of Wendy's (WEN) were down 0.40% premarket on Friday and are down about 4.50% for the week.

