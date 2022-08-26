PaxMedica to debut on Nasdaq after pricing scaled-down $8.1M IPO

Aug. 26, 2022 8:56 AM ETPaxMedica, Inc. (PXMD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

  • PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD) on Friday announced the pricing of its refiled initial public offering at $8.1M, comprising the issue of 1.54M shares priced at $5.25 each.
  • In addition, the underwriters have been granted an overallotment option to purchase up to an additional 232K shares.
  • Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based PaxMedica is developing treatment candidates for various neurodevelopment conditions. It was founded to advance programs based on anti-purinergic therapies for East African HAT and neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder and Fragile X syndrome tremor-ataxia.
  • The company previously sought a $15M IPO transaction in mid-2020.
  • Under the amended registration statement, the company said its stock is scheduled to begin trading on Nasdaq on Aug. 26, 2022 under the ticker symbol "PXMD"
  • Closing of the offering is expected on Aug 30. 2022.
  • "PXMD has made some progress on its lead candidate, but the company is thinly capitalized and is still ultra-high risk," wrote Seeking Alpha marketplace contributor Donovan Jones in the article titled PaxMedica Refiles Terms For Smaller IPO.

Comments

