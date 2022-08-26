Semiconductor Manufacturing to invest $7.5B for production line in Tianjin
Aug. 26, 2022
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (OTCQX:SMICY) said Friday it inked a framework deal for a 12-inch wafer production line in Tianjin, China.
- SMICY plans to invest $7.5B in the production line and will set up a production-oriented independent firm in Xiqing Development Area, which will have registered capital of $5B.
- The company plans to set up the production line in the XEDA Sci-Tech Park in Xiqing Development Area.
- The production line will have a production capacity of 100K 12-inch wafer per month.
