Semiconductor Manufacturing to invest $7.5B for production line in Tianjin

silicon chip wafer reflecting blue colors background

kynny/iStock via Getty Images

  • Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (OTCQX:SMICY) said Friday it inked a framework deal for a 12-inch wafer production line in Tianjin, China.
  • SMICY plans to invest $7.5B in the production line and will set up a production-oriented independent firm in Xiqing Development Area, which will have registered capital of $5B.
  • The company plans to set up the production line in the XEDA Sci-Tech Park in Xiqing Development Area.
  • The production line will have a production capacity of 100K 12-inch wafer per month.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.