VGX coins extend rally in wake of sales process for Voyager Digital's assets

Abstract blockchain technology concept. Internet security. Isometric digital cube connection background.

TU IS

Voyager Token (VGX-USD), the native digital coin of insolvent crypto brokerage Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ), added to its abrupt rally in early Friday morning trading as bids for VYGVQ's assets are due.

VGX, the 150th largest crypto by market cap, surged over 135% to $0.64 at around 9:00 a.m. ET, down slightly from its session peak of $0.66, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Still, the token remains significantly below its all-time high of $6.90 in mid-February 2021, when the crypto space was at its heights.

The huge intraday upswing comes as Voyager Digital (OTCPK:VYGVQ), which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the beginning of July due to liquidity issues spurred by a market downturn, was said to have attracted takeover interest from prominent crypto exchanges Binance and Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX.

Meanwhile, major cryptos declined slightly ahead of Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's highly-anticipated speech at 10:00 a.m. ET. His keynote at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium is expected to cover the central bank's thinking behind its ongoing tightening cycle to dull inflation.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) slipped 0.6% to $21.55K, and ethereum (ETH-USD) slid 2.4% to $1.66K. Some other popular cryptos in the red include, solana (SOL-USD) -3%, dogecoin (DOGE-USD) -1.8%, shiba inu (SHIB-USD) -5.8% and avalanche (AVAX-USD) -1.7%. A couple of exceptional gainers were ripple (XRP-USD) +2.6% and cardano (ADA-USD) +2.2%.

Earlier this week, (August 25) bitcoin down, ether up as traders await Fed chair Powell's keynote.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.